Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

