Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.