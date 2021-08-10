Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

