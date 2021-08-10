Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.