Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 187,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $719.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

