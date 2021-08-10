Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.99 Million

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post sales of $751.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.24 million and the highest is $773.01 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,354. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

