Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $3.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $2.36. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $14.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PAG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

