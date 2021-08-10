Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The firm has a market cap of $982.23 million, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21.
AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.