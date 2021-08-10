Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The firm has a market cap of $982.23 million, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,158. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

