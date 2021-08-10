Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14.

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

