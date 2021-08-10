Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 123,678 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

