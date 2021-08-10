Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Appian by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.