Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

