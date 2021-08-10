Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Agilysys worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

AGYS stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

