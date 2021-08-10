Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 248,562 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 45.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

