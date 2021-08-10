Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 105,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.