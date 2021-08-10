Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -139.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,738,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

