American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.96. 13,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

