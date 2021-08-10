American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

