American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.