Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.08.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.39. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.