Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,586. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

