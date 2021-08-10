AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.