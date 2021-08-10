AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.
NYSE:AMC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
