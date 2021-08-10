Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,903. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

