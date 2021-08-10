Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altair Engineering traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 1876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.50.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

