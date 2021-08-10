Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,767.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,591.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

