Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKNO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

