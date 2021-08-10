AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
ACV opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
