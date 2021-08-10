Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 93,408 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $218,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $238,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

