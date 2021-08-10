Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $203.86 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $203,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

