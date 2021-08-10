Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.76% of Lithia Motors worth $253,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $363.08 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

