Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,732 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $230,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

