Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 87,981 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $260,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

NYSE:SITE opened at $191.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,922 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

