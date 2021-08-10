Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,929,488 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $249,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.