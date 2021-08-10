Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,983 shares of company stock worth $14,080,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.