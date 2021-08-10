Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

