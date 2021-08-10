Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

