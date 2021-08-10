Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

