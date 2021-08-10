Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million.

AXU stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

AXU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

