Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ:ALEC remained flat at $$26.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,280. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,609 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,069. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.