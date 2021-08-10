Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $26.32. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 17,269 shares.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

