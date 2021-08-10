Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKTS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $469.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

