Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,751. Akerna has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

