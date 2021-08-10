Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,885. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

