AirNet Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,319% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ANTE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. 232,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.