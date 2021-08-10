Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,441. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

