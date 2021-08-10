Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.14.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.