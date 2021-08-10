AiHuiShou International (RERE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RERE opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

