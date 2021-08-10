AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) versus Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Critical Analysis

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AiHuiShou International and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Yunji.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yunji $847.55 million 0.27 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -35.67

AiHuiShou International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

