Agrify (AGFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect Agrify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agrify alerts:

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

AGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agrify in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.