AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) Quiet Period Will End on August 17th

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. AgriFORCE Growing Systems had issued 2,719,999 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $13,599,995 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

