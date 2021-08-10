Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 32,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

